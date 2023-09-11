2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group has their first meeting

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will attend the first meeting of the new Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group meeting Monday.

DeWine created the group to examine school transportation safety.

The group will discuss issues such as seat belts, driver training, bus inspections, critical incident protocol, and crash risk factors.

The 13-member group was formed after an 11-year-old boy was killed in a Clark County school bus crash on Aug. 22.

The child was ejected after a car collided with the school bus.

“There is always more that can be done when it comes to the safety of children, and I believe we have an obligation to take a holistic look at the safety of our school buses,” said DeWine. “This group’s review will be thorough, focusing on many different aspects of transportation safety.”

Recommendations are expected to be issued before the end of the year.

There are more than 19,200 school buses in Ohio and they inspected at least twice a year.

