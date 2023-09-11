2 Strong 4 Bullies
Painesville 102-year-old throws first pitch at minor league baseball game

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 102-year-old woman from Painesville Township celebrated her birthday a little early on Sunday after throwing out the first pitch for a minor league baseball team.

Jean Petti, born on Sept. 19, 1920, had the opportunity to throw the first pitch for the Lake County Captains prior to their final regular-season game against Lansing.

Family said “Aunt Jean”, the daughter of Italian immigrants who came to America in 1914, will turn 103 on Sept. 19, 2023.

Family says she still drives and lives by herself at home.

Aunt Jean still enjoys going to the casino and being picked up by her niece, Linda, every Sunday to attend church services.

