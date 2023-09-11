2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Woman dies after being shot in the chest on Cleveland’s East Side

Cleveland Police cars
Cleveland Police cars(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman died following a shooting Saturday on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland Police says the shooting happened at 1:49 p.m. in the 15400 block of Lotus Drive, in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood.

Cleveland Police say the victim was found with gunshot wounds inside of a car and transported to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

The woman, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as 26-year-old Arriona Days, of Maple Heights, died from her injuries.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

