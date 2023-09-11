Sentencing for East Cleveland police officer guilty of robbery, theft in office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police officer who stole money, drugs and guns after several traffic stops will be sentenced in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday.

East Cleveland police officer arrested in connection with theft. ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Alfonzo Cole, 35, pleaded guilty in August to four counts of robbery and one count of theft in office. He also pleaded guilty to one count of having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon in an unrelated case.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Cole stole a total of $14,781 and two guns from a total of six victims.

The first traffic stop happened on Sept. 22, 2020.

Cole pulled over a 43-year-old man near Euclid and Marloes Avenues.

He then stole $850 and $400 worth of marijuana from the car, said O’Malley. He also forged a sergeant’s signature on the traffic citation to the victim.

On June 22, 2021, Cole pulled over a 26-year-old man and stole $4,000, suspected marijuana and a gun, said O’Malley.

Also on June 22, 2021, Cole stopped an 18-year-old, searched the vehicle and removed the victim’s mother’s gun and bullets, said O’Malley.

On July 8, 2021, Cole and East Cleveland Police Officer Willie Sims pulled over a 21-year-old man at a gas station near Euclid Avenue and Superior Road.

They removed $5,000 from his vehicle. The victim reported the theft to East Cleveland police, who contacted the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s office, said O’Malley.

On July 13, 2021, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at Cole’s home and recovered the guns stolen in the July 22, 2021 traffic stops, along with suspected marijuana edibles.

Sims will be sentenced on Sept. 14.

