Summit County school district investigating use of blackface during high school football game

A Summit County school district currently is investigating the use of blackface during a high school football game.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County school district currently is investigating the use of blackface during a high school football game.

A Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools spokesperson said the incident occurred during the high school’s Sept. 1 game against Jackson High School.

Superintendent Tom Bratten, in a letter sent to families in the district, says multiple students painted their faces black as a part of their “spirit wear”.

“The SMF City School District does not condone the use of blackface by anyone for any reason as it is patently offensive and reinforces historically racist stereotypes,” Bratton said. “The Administration is taking this incident very seriously and conducting a complete investigation.”

Bratton continued in saying the district will continue to strive and ensure the schools are a welcoming place for everyone.

19 News has reached out to the Jackson Local School District for comment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

