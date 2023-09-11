2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Trial underway for Akron daughter accused of killing mom

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the 23-year-old Akron daughter accused of murdering her mom is underway in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin.

Sydney Powell is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The jury was seated on Sept. 6.

arrested for murdering her mom
arrested for murdering her mom((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Akron police said Powell stabbed her mom to death during an argument inside their Scudder Avenue home on March 3, 2020.

Brenda Powell, 50, died from her injuries at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

Brenda worked at Akron Children’s Hospital Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders for 28 years.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Boil water advisory for some Akron water customers
Cat found in Brunswick
Cat found abandoned inside closed carrier in Brunswick
Cleveland Police cars
Police: Woman dies after being shot in the chest on Cleveland’s East Side
Steven Cole
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for June murder in Cleveland