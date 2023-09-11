2 Strong 4 Bullies
Triston Thompson, Cavaliers finalizing deal

Utah Jazz's Hassan Whiteside scores a basket in front of Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox, left,...
Utah Jazz's Hassan Whiteside scores a basket in front of Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox, left, Triston Thompson and Harrison Barnes during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. The Jazz won 110-101. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)(Jose Luis Villegas | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be bring back a piece from their 2016 NBA Championship team, center Triston Thompson.

According to reports, the team and Thompson’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports are a finalizing a deal to return to the team that selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Thompson will add some more rebounding and shot blocking depth to the wine and gold behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

The Cavaliers had one open spot on its roster that needed to be filled by opening night of the 2023-2024 season.

Thompson last played for the Cavaliers in the 2019-2020 season. For his career, he’s averaging nine points and eight rebounds per game.

Thompson has played for Boston, Sacramento, Indiana and Chicago since leaving Cleveland.

Gas leak shuts down Cleveland intersection