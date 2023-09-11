Triston Thompson, Cavaliers finalizing deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers appear to be bring back a piece from their 2016 NBA Championship team, center Triston Thompson.

C/F Tristan Thompson is finalizing a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thompson is set to return to Cleveland where he was part of 2016 NBA title, four Finals runs, now gives Cavs leadership and some frontcourt depth. pic.twitter.com/ayKEu3JOj1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 11, 2023

According to reports, the team and Thompson’s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports are a finalizing a deal to return to the team that selected him fourth overall in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Thompson will add some more rebounding and shot blocking depth to the wine and gold behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

The Cavaliers had one open spot on its roster that needed to be filled by opening night of the 2023-2024 season.

Thompson last played for the Cavaliers in the 2019-2020 season. For his career, he’s averaging nine points and eight rebounds per game.

Thompson has played for Boston, Sacramento, Indiana and Chicago since leaving Cleveland.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.