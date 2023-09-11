U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for June murder in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help finding an accused killer.

According to the U.S. Marshals and Cleveland police, Steven Cole shot and killed Demetrius Williams on June 19.

Steven Cole ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

The shooting happened on Kempton Avenue.

Williams was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at University Hospitals, said the U.S. Marshals.

Cole, 23, is a Black man, standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches and weighing about 210 lbs.

Cole is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information concerning Cole can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html

