Woman recovers from crash involving driver fleeing from Parma police

By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mother is questioning when she will ever get to enjoy the simple things in life again, after being struck by a driver fleeing from Parma police.

“I can’t do anything for myself. I can’t do anything for my kids. I can’t come to work. I can’t use the bathroom without assistance. I can’t take a shower. I can’t stand at all on my feet,” said Victoria Velasquez.

Broken bones, surgeries and a wheelchair has become the new reality for the mother and business owner, weeks after she hit by a driver going the wrong way while running from police.

“It was just a normal day. I was heading to work, and I saw this black car and it was headed right for me,” said Velasquez.

The crash happened on Aug. 24.

According to Parma police, officers were chasing a speeding driving traveling close to 100 mph, but lost sight of the car before the crash.

The 30-year-old driver died.

“I do have survivor’s guilt. I think about if I would have sat at the stop sign a little longer,” said Velasquez

19 News reached out to the Parma Police Department about their current pursuit policy and officials said as of now there are no changes.

