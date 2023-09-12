2 crashes involving Marlington school buses back-to-back days

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Marlington school bus crash causes ‘minor injuries,’ sheriff’s office says
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Marlington Local School buses were involved in crashed back-to-back days this week, according to Marlboro Police Chief Ron Devies.

The first crash occurred Monday afternoon, sending five students and the driver to the hospital for minor injuries.

On Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., another bus was involved in a crash, with another car rear ending the bus near SR-44 near Pontius Street.

According to Chief Devies, the driver of the car was cited with failure to stop for assured clearance.

No one was hurt in the second crash, and damage to the bus was minor.

Marlboro police said 14 elementary students and the driver were on board at the time of Tuesday’s crash.

Students had to be picked up by another school bus, since the one hit must be out of rotation until it passes a new inspection.

