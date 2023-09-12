20-year-old man dies in Painesville car crash

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Painesville Township man was killed in a roll-over accident just before midnight Monday.

According to police, the 20-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Brookstone Blvd. at a high rate of speed when he lost control at a curve in the road.

His vehicle went off the road, struck and sheared off a telephone pole, and rolled over a small wooded area and ravine.

Police said the victim, whose name is not being released, was wearing a seatbelt, but he died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

