2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Actor Josh Duhamel and wife expecting first child together

FILE - Josh Duhamel, left, and Audra Mari arrive at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding,"...
FILE - Josh Duhamel, left, and Audra Mari arrive at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding," Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Zoë Jones and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – Actor Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari Duhamel are expanding their family by one. The couple is expecting a baby in the coming months.

Audra Duhamel made the announcement Monday, posting a photo of her sonogram on Instagram with the caption, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.”

Josh proposed to Audra in January 2022 after several years of dating, and the two tied the knot last September, which happened in Fargo, North Dakota.

This will be Josh Duhamel’s second child. He and Fergie welcomed their son Axl in 2013.

Josh Duhamel made his acting debut as Leo du Pres on the daytime soap opera “All My Children” and has appeared in several films including, “When in Rome” and “Safe Haven.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea’s leader is in Russia to meet Putin, with both locked in standoffs with the West
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran.
Iran identifies 5 prisoners it wants from US in swap for Iranian-Americans and billions in assets
Vehicles make their way through a flooded Lancaster Street during heavy rain in Leominster,...
Heavy rain brings flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Cleveland Police patrol cars.
1 fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
Lizzy poisoned with antifreeze
Family says dog was poisoned with antifreeze