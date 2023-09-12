2 Strong 4 Bullies
Aerosmith postpones Cleveland stop of PEACE OUT tour after Steven Tyler damages vocal chords

Aerosmith file photo
Aerosmith file photo(ap)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Steven Tyler announced he is “heartbroken” over having to postpone several shows on Aerosmith’s PEACE OUT tour after suffering damage to his vocal chords.

The 4-time Grammy winners were scheduled to a stop in Cleveland to perform at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sept. 21.

That concert has been rescheduled for Feb. 29, 2024.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

Steven Tyler

Aerosmith confirmed that all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend.

Questions regarding refunds should be directed to the company the fans purchased the tickets from.

Here is the full list of rescheduled Aerosmith PEACE OUT tour shows:

  • Monday, Jan. 29 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
  • Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center
  • Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
  • Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
  • Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 – Raleigh. NC – PNC Arena
  • Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

