2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Boil water advisory lifted for Akron water customers

(Pixabay)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The precautionary water boil advisory issued Monday for some Akron water customers was lifted Tuesday.

“Water testing has been completed over the past 24 hours confirming the drinking water is safe. EPA regulations require the City to perform testing to ensure that the drinking water is safe before a precautionary boil water advisory can be lifted. At this time, Akron Water customers are no longer required to boil their drinking water or take any special precautions. Water is safe to consume and can be used normally,” said Akron city officials in news release.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Cleveland standoff
Teenager in custody for shooting at officers, Shaker Heights police say
Catholic Diocese of Cleveland changes policy on gender identity for schools, parishes
Cleveland teenager accused of shooting at Shaker Heights police officers
Cleveland Police patrol cars.
1 fatally shot on Cleveland’s East Side, police say