Boil water advisory lifted for Akron water customers

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The precautionary water boil advisory issued Monday for some Akron water customers was lifted Tuesday.

“Water testing has been completed over the past 24 hours confirming the drinking water is safe. EPA regulations require the City to perform testing to ensure that the drinking water is safe before a precautionary boil water advisory can be lifted. At this time, Akron Water customers are no longer required to boil their drinking water or take any special precautions. Water is safe to consume and can be used normally,” said Akron city officials in news release.

