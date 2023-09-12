2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns sign veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe

The 37-year-old adds depth at right tackle following Jack Conklin injury.
Cleveland Browns Helmet Logo
(MGN)
By Scott Piker
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns added some veteran depth to the offensive line following the season ending ACL and MCL injury to Jack Conklin.

Ty Nsekhe, 37, has been signed to a 1-year deal.

Nsekhe has previously played for the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

Nsekhe will provide veteran backup experience in case rookie fourth round pick Dawand Jones struggles as the starting right tackle. Jones will have a tough test in his first NFL regular season start Monday night in Pittsburgh against TJ Watt.

The Browns also elevated guard Michael Dunn to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Cleveland signed defensive tackle Tommy Togiai to the practice and released cornerback Lorenzo Burns.

Conklin was placed on injured reserve to open up a roster spot for Nsekhe.

