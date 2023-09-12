Cleveland police: Have you seen this aggravated robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help locate the suspect of an aggravated robbery that occurred Monday night.

According to police, around 11:02 p.m. near 12333 Superior Avenue, a victim was approached by the suspect, a man with tattoos on his face.

The man pointed a handgun at the victim, police said, and demanded money.

When the victim refused, the suspect took the victim’s car.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as Marquis Thomas, 25, and he is now wanted for aggravated robbery of a motor vehicle.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to police.

Thomas was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white sleeves, red and blue shorts and mismatched flip flops.

Police said he is known to frequent the areas of Nathaniel Road, Eat 161st and Lakeshore, the 3300 block of West 52nd Street and the 1800 block of Beersford Road.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cleveland Division of Police.

