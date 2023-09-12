Cleveland tenants at senior apartment building want permanent solution to trash problem

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a trashy situation right now at a local senior apartment building.

With full trash shoots and the garbage quickly piling up, people who live there say it’s starting to smell and attract bugs.

“I was getting sick,” said Kirby Manor Tenant Sabrina Fortune. “Throwing up.”

Fortune said she and the rest of the tenants at Kirby Manor on Detroit Avenue have had enough of their trash problem.

Piles of it are inside their building.

For the last week, Fortune said the trash hadn’t been taken out.

The stink was attracting bugs and outside, an even bigger mess.

Tenants said a heaping pile of garbage hadn’t been touched for months.

That is, until the 19 Troubleshooters showed up.

Right as we got to Kirby Manor, cleaning crews had started removing the trash outside and in.

“Yesterday, you couldn’t even open this door,” said Tenant Donald Burnley.

Already, Tuesday was a huge improvement over what things looked like. But tenants worry this could happen again.

“I would like the garbage to be taken out at least every day,” said Fortune.

So, 19 News took their concerns to management.

The property manager told us that they’re beginning to switch to bigger dumpsters because there are more tenants moving in.

She said it’s a transition that should help the building keep up with all of the trash.

A promising explanation tenants hope will be a lasting solution.

You can bet the 19 Troubleshooters will stay on this to make sure.

We also reached out to the property management’s corporate number and left a message, but have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.