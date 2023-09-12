2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drone helps arrest puppy-nappers in Ashland County

By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people accused of running off with puppies were arrested following a lengthy chase, thanks in no small part to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office’s drone.

“There were some phone calls; some citizens had sighted them in the area, and I happened to be standing in dispatch when one of those came in. I looked at the area and saw that it would be a good area for the drone to find him,” said Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Randy Wood.

Andre Robinson Jr. and Alajhia Williams are accused of taking off Tuesday evening with four French Bulldog puppies valued at $11,000, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair allegedly paid in fake cash in Holmes County.

A traffic stop led to the arrest of Williams on Tuesday night, but Robinson made his way into Ashland County.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office aided the manhunt, sending a drone up Wednesday, and Wood says the drone picked Robinson up roughly 30 minutes later in a cornfield.

“Once we start getting officers in the area and start seeing them, we can start communicating with them, you know, keep going straight, turn left there,” said Wood.

Robinson was arrested without incident and is still in Holmes County Jail as of Monday, while Williams was bailed out.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says the puppies were unharmed and returned to the victim.

