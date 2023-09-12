2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Cleveland tenants still homeless two months after apartment fire

“We need help”
By Katie Tercek
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tenants at Terrace Towers Apartments were expected to return to their homes on Tuesday for the first time in two months.

A fire happened at their complex in July.

Scarlett Townsend is one of the more than 100 displaced residents.

Townsend and other displaced families are staying at Extended Stay America in North Olmsted. She says the apartment owners, RHM Real Estate Group placed them there. The hotel is 30 minutes away from East Cleveland.

“We don’t have transportation. We are stuck out here. We haven’t had any holidays, anything. We missed out on two holidays that we are supposed to share with our family. We haven’t seen our families,” said Townsend.

19 News asked RHM when tenants will return back home. Their receptionist said RHM has no comment at this time.

Townsend said they have been told the new move in date is Sept. 19.

“We still are asked to pay rent. How do we provide for ourselves when we don’t have anything to take care of ourselves,” said Townsend.

The American Red Cross helped the residents out when the fire happened.

“We only returned one time into our units and that was in the summer. Now it’s getting chilly and cold. The clothes we have on our back is summer gear. We haven’t been able to return to get any clothing, coats, or jackets. We are out here being homeless,” said Townsend.

United Way of Greater Cleveland has their 2-1-1 number that can be called to ask for rental assistance.

