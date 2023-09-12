2 Strong 4 Bullies
Geauga County Court to start ‘text reminders’ for court appearances

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County Court of Common Pleas is hoping a simple solution could improve their court appearance rate significantly.

Geauga County Court was awarded a grant through the American Rescue Plan Act for a new program to send SMS/text notifications and reminders for a court appearance. According to Judge Carolyn Paschke, the grant is for less than $10,000. They hope it will make it easier to separate those who miss their court date out of earnest versus those who miss their court case to outright avoid it.

The notifications are expected to start in the near future. The benefits Geauga County is expecting are below:

  • Convenient reminders for parties leading up to the event, including date, time, location
  • Increase appearance rates caused by parties not appearing due to failing to remember
  • Reduce expenses across multiple Geauga County departments by reducing the issuing of warrants, rescheduling hearings and holding additional hearings
  • Create improved efficiency in the dockets and shorten case completion times

