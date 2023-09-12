2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Gov. DeWine gives update on efforts to reduce violence in Cleveland

(WRDW)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will give an update Tuesday afternoon on the progress of the efforts reduce the violent crime in Cleveland.

This update comes several weeks after DeWine deployed state resources to help Cleveland police.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, Ohio Investigative Unit, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and the Ohio Department of Youth Services have all partnered with the Cleveland Division of Police and other local and federal authorities on a sustained violence reduction initiative.

City officials have said there is an increase in shootings, homicides and stolen cars.

In Cleveland alone, the number of vehicle thefts this year has nearly doubled compared to last year at this time.

The latest statistics from Cleveland Police show a total of 1,839 vehicles were stolen from January 1, 2022 to July 15, 2022.

This year during that same time period, 3,633 vehicles have been stolen.

More than 30 teens have been shot so far this summer in Cleveland, according to police reports.

Earlier this summer, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced details on his plan to fight the rising crime levels and enhance the police force.

As part of the initiative, the Ohio State Highway Patrol have increased traffic enforcement in targeted areas, provided enhanced street patrol and aviation support, and helped with evidence processing and suspect interviews.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and Ohio Department of Youth Services made extra visits to adults and youth who have been released from incarceration and are under supervision to identify anyone not following the conditions of their release.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Cleveland police van shot
Suspect fires several shots into Cleveland police van
Cleveland standoff
Teenager in custody for shooting at officers, Shaker Heights police say
10-year-old Euclid girl shot, police say
10-year-old Euclid girl shot, police say
Parma Heights Fire Department holds 9/11 memorial
Parma Heights Fire Department holds ceremony outside their 9/11 memorial