Gov. DeWine gives update on efforts to reduce violence in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will give an update Tuesday afternoon on the progress of the efforts reduce the violent crime in Cleveland.

This update comes several weeks after DeWine deployed state resources to help Cleveland police.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, Ohio Investigative Unit, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and the Ohio Department of Youth Services have all partnered with the Cleveland Division of Police and other local and federal authorities on a sustained violence reduction initiative.

City officials have said there is an increase in shootings, homicides and stolen cars.

In Cleveland alone, the number of vehicle thefts this year has nearly doubled compared to last year at this time.

The latest statistics from Cleveland Police show a total of 1,839 vehicles were stolen from January 1, 2022 to July 15, 2022.

This year during that same time period, 3,633 vehicles have been stolen.

More than 30 teens have been shot so far this summer in Cleveland, according to police reports.

Earlier this summer, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced details on his plan to fight the rising crime levels and enhance the police force.

As part of the initiative, the Ohio State Highway Patrol have increased traffic enforcement in targeted areas, provided enhanced street patrol and aviation support, and helped with evidence processing and suspect interviews.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and Ohio Department of Youth Services made extra visits to adults and youth who have been released from incarceration and are under supervision to identify anyone not following the conditions of their release.

