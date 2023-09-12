“He is armed.” Police update search for escaped Pennsylvania murderer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The nearly two week search for an escaped Pennsylvania prisoner took another dangerous turn Monday night when police said Danelo Cavalcante is now armed.

Authorities believe the man, convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2021, had been spotted in Chester County which is about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

“He is armed,” the police said. “Residents in the area are asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors. Do not approach.”

Pennsylvania State Police announced early Tuesday morning they will be holding a new conference at 9:30 a.m. (ET) to update the situation.

A press conference to provide an update on last night's developments is scheduled for 9:30a.m. this morning at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company at 36 Firehouse Drive, Kennett Square. Lt. Col. Bivens will be speaking. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 12, 2023

According the the CBS station in Philadelphia, a homeowner got into a shootout with Cavalcante after he broke into their home and stole a gun.

Cavalcante was able to escape with the gun.

