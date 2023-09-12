2 Strong 4 Bullies
“He is armed.” Police update search for escaped Pennsylvania murderer

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The nearly two week search for an escaped Pennsylvania prisoner took another dangerous turn Monday night when police said Danelo Cavalcante is now armed.

Authorities believe the man, convicted of murdering his girlfriend in 2021, had been spotted in Chester County which is about 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

“He is armed,” the police said. “Residents in the area are asked to lock all doors and windows, secure vehicles, and remain indoors. Do not approach.”

Pennsylvania State Police announced early Tuesday morning they will be holding a new conference at 9:30 a.m. (ET) to update the situation.

According the the CBS station in Philadelphia, a homeowner got into a shootout with Cavalcante after he broke into their home and stole a gun.

Cavalcante was able to escape with the gun.

