Kyle McCord named Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback full time

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day needed to make a decision on who his starting quarterback is going to be for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Tuesday afternoon, the decision was made and announced. Kyle McCord is now the full time starting quarterback over Devin Brown.

Kyle McCord is Ohio State's full-time QB1. pic.twitter.com/0O5Ys6TxCp — Eleven Warriors (@11W) September 12, 2023

Both quarterbacks saw action in the Buckeyes wins at Indiana and over Youngstown State. A decision had to be made before this weeks game against Western Kentucky with the showdown in South Bend against Notre Dame coming up in 12 days.

McCord has been the better quarterback in Ohio States games so far.

Brown took more snaps against the Penguins but threw for only 101 yards and no touchdowns.

McCord threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns last Saturday against Youngstown State.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.