2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Kyle McCord named Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback full time

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord throws during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day needed to make a decision on who his starting quarterback is going to be for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Tuesday afternoon, the decision was made and announced. Kyle McCord is now the full time starting quarterback over Devin Brown.

Both quarterbacks saw action in the Buckeyes wins at Indiana and over Youngstown State. A decision had to be made before this weeks game against Western Kentucky with the showdown in South Bend against Notre Dame coming up in 12 days.

McCord has been the better quarterback in Ohio States games so far.

Brown took more snaps against the Penguins but threw for only 101 yards and no touchdowns.

McCord threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns last Saturday against Youngstown State.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Marquis Thomas, 25
Cleveland police: Have you seen this aggravated robbery suspect?
Cleveland Browns Helmet Logo
Browns sign veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe
Euclid man arrested in connection to 10-year-old shot
Euclid man arrested in connection to 10-year-old shot
A look at Lake County's new life-saving technology
A look at Lake County's new life-saving technology