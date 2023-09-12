2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Lake County Drone Team keeps first responders safe, citizens safer

By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - For first responders, an eye in the sky or a canary in the coal mine could mean the difference between life and death.

Units like the Lake County Public Safety Unmanned Response or Drone Team provide just such a service, venturing ahead and providing a first look or acting as a guide on traitorous calls.

“It’s grown, all of the ways that we could use these aircraft, honestly, to protect our people and, more importantly, serve the public,” said officer in charge of the team, Scott Mlakar. “A drone is a lot more cost-effective and a lot more effective because we can fly it at lower altitudes.”

The 24-person unit, composed of police officers and firefighters, runs through nearly a month of studying to prepare for a licensing exam before the work begins on training to fly the drones.

From large drones able to haul rescue equipment to drones the size of dinner plates, able to zip through the wreckage of a collapsed building and locate survivors, there is a drone for every call.

“We go through it all; in water rescues or ice rescues, we can deliver lines, we can deliver life jackets,” said Mlakar. “Structure collapses, we can fly into small spaces and try to look for survivors or people that might be injured or hurt, whereas if you put people in those situations, the risk is very, very high.”

For first responders, an eye in the sky or a canary in the coal mine could mean the difference...
For first responders, an eye in the sky or a canary in the coal mine could mean the difference between life and death. Units like the Lake County Public Safety Unmanned Response or Drone Team provide just such a service, venturing ahead and providing a first look or acting as a guide on traitorous calls.(Colton Molesky)

Mlaker said the Lake County Drone Team began in 2016 and assists on a variety of calls, including guiding firefighters through burning buildings and search in rescue thanks to thermal imaging.

The drones can also be used for events, like keeping the skies clear of other aerial craft around Cleveland Guardians games.

The advanced tech allows for instant data and video on feeds that can be accessed by any team involved on a call or even specialists states away.

“If I’m flying my drone, I want to share that with everyone else,” said Mlakar.

The goal for Mlakar is to keep first responders as safe as possible on a call and to serve the public as safely and efficiently as possible.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Politicians, educational leaders split on House Bill 99 in arming teachers in classrooms
Ohio politicians, educational leaders split on House Bill 99 in arming teachers in classrooms
The bus driver of the school bus that crashed in Stark County.
Marlington school bus driver’s history not enough to keep her off road, according to state regulations
(File)
Geauga County Court to start ‘text reminders’ for court appearances
Marlington Local Schools bus driver Debra Weisel has a long history of traffic violations and...
19 Investigates: School bus driver cited in Stark County rollover has long history of crashes, traffic violations