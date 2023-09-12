Lake County Drone Team keeps first responders safe, citizens safer

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - For first responders, an eye in the sky or a canary in the coal mine could mean the difference between life and death.

Units like the Lake County Public Safety Unmanned Response or Drone Team provide just such a service, venturing ahead and providing a first look or acting as a guide on traitorous calls.

“It’s grown, all of the ways that we could use these aircraft, honestly, to protect our people and, more importantly, serve the public,” said officer in charge of the team, Scott Mlakar. “A drone is a lot more cost-effective and a lot more effective because we can fly it at lower altitudes.”

The 24-person unit, composed of police officers and firefighters, runs through nearly a month of studying to prepare for a licensing exam before the work begins on training to fly the drones.

From large drones able to haul rescue equipment to drones the size of dinner plates, able to zip through the wreckage of a collapsed building and locate survivors, there is a drone for every call.

“We go through it all; in water rescues or ice rescues, we can deliver lines, we can deliver life jackets,” said Mlakar. “Structure collapses, we can fly into small spaces and try to look for survivors or people that might be injured or hurt, whereas if you put people in those situations, the risk is very, very high.”

For first responders, an eye in the sky or a canary in the coal mine could mean the difference between life and death. Units like the Lake County Public Safety Unmanned Response or Drone Team provide just such a service, venturing ahead and providing a first look or acting as a guide on traitorous calls. (Colton Molesky)

Mlaker said the Lake County Drone Team began in 2016 and assists on a variety of calls, including guiding firefighters through burning buildings and search in rescue thanks to thermal imaging.

The drones can also be used for events, like keeping the skies clear of other aerial craft around Cleveland Guardians games.

The advanced tech allows for instant data and video on feeds that can be accessed by any team involved on a call or even specialists states away.

“If I’m flying my drone, I want to share that with everyone else,” said Mlakar.

The goal for Mlakar is to keep first responders as safe as possible on a call and to serve the public as safely and efficiently as possible.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.