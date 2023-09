CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL season is here and so is Off the Leash!

Join sports anchors Mark Schwab, Leah Doherty and Ashley Holder as they recap what they saw in the Browns week one victory over the Bengals, preview the upcoming matchup against the Steelers, share hot takes, stories covering the team and everything in between!

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.