2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Lorain County Sheriff’s Office investigating in-custody death

Lorain County Sheriff’s Office investigating in-custody death
Lorain County Sheriff’s Office investigating in-custody death(Source: Lorain County Sheriff's Office)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an in-custody death that took place Monday at the Lorain County Correctional Facility (LCCF), according to a release.

LCSO said around 3:55 p.m. the medical staff at LCCF was informed that 28-year-old Luther Taylor, of Avon Lake, was found unresponsive.

Correctional staff, medical staff, Elyria fire and Life Care attempted to save Taylor, according to LCSO.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Lorain County Coroner’s Office responded and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Woman sprinkles hair in food at Cleveland restaurant (VIDEO)
Woman sprinkles hair in food at Cleveland restaurant (VIDEO)
Catholic Diocese of Cleveland changes policy on gender identity for schools, parishes
Gov. DeWine gives update on efforts to reduce violence in Cleveland
Catholic Diocese of Cleveland changes policy on gender identity for schools, parishes
Catholic Diocese of Cleveland changes policy on gender identity for schools, parishes