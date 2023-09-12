Lorain County Sheriff’s Office investigating in-custody death

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an in-custody death that took place Monday at the Lorain County Correctional Facility (LCCF), according to a release.

LCSO said around 3:55 p.m. the medical staff at LCCF was informed that 28-year-old Luther Taylor, of Avon Lake, was found unresponsive.

Correctional staff, medical staff, Elyria fire and Life Care attempted to save Taylor, according to LCSO.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Lorain County Coroner’s Office responded and will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.