Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers today; cool pattern develops

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is sweeping through the area today. Expect an unsettled day with showers in the area. The rain shouldn’t be too heavy. Out forecast is for a tenth to quarter of an inch. High temperatures today around 70 degrees. We kept in for a few showers tonight as the cooler air mass enhances. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow only in the 60 to 65 degree range for most of us. Lake effect clouds around. There could be a stray lake effect shower or two. Another cool day Thursday with high temperatures staying in the 60s.

