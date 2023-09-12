2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers today; cool pattern develops

19 First Alert Weather Day Gif
19 First Alert Weather Day Gif(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is sweeping through the area today. Expect an unsettled day with showers in the area. The rain shouldn’t be too heavy. Out forecast is for a tenth to quarter of an inch. High temperatures today around 70 degrees. We kept in for a few showers tonight as the cooler air mass enhances. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow only in the 60 to 65 degree range for most of us. Lake effect clouds around. There could be a stray lake effect shower or two. Another cool day Thursday with high temperatures staying in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers and storms on the way tomorrow
Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers and storms on the way tomorrow
19 First Alert Forecast Sept. 11, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast Sept. 11, 2023
19 First Alert Weather Day Gif
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain & rumbles on Tuesday; October-like mid-week
19 First Alert Forecast for Monday, September 11, 2023
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer Monday, tracking a fall front Tuesday