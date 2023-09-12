Ohio politicians, educational leaders split on House Bill 99 in arming teachers in classrooms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Arming K-12 teachers and personnel in Ohio with House Bill 99, has been a point of contention with parents and community members.

Depending on who you ask, the conversation comes down to one issue: How those teachers are trained.

Ohio Education Association President, Scott DiMauro, said teachers having to play dual-roles doesn’t help with teaching kids.

“We don’t believe that it makes sense to have teachers who already have a full-time responsibility in educating children, to do a second critical job to serve as armed security personnel,” said DiMauro.

House Bill 99 allows school districts to arm teachers or school workers to on campus. Out of the 600 schools districts, only 46 requested training.

Nine are in our area and the majority are rural. In his recent trip to Northeast Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine spoke on how those districts might benefit.

Governor Dewine said, “You might have a big county and they’ve got two deputies or three deputies who are out, and this school may be at one end and just so happens when there’s something happens, that the nearest deputy is 20 minutes away. So, they came to us and said, can we arm our teachers? The legislature approved that.”

OEA President, disagrees saying, “You’ve got school districts who are very rural here in Ohio. They may not have a local police force. Their Sheriff’s Department may handle that. What’s the argument there to say, you know what, that may be the only exception?”

“If districts make an effort to try to build those relationships with those local law enforcement agencies, I think there are lots of opportunities to do this in a way that doesn’t take a shortcut.” said Scott DiMauro.

The shortcut DiMauro is speaking about is with training. HB 99 requires a minimum of 24 hours training and eight hours of requalification training.

The guidelines set by the Ohio school safety center breaks down those hours this way: 15 hours of gun training, four hours of “scenario-based” training, a one hour written test and two hours of “qualification of course of fire.” The other two hours are split into eight different course, at 15 minutes each.

In terms of hours, are 24 hours enough?

Scott DiMauro said, “If you’re going to do it, let’s make sure that there is at least, in order to be responsible, at least the minimum level of training to ensure that everybody is safe.”

Governor Dewine said the state legislature set the amount of hours of training. He went on to say, “I made the decision every person teacher who gets the training has to have 24 hours. They have to have additional training every single year to keep that up part of the training.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.