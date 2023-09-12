Parma Heights Fire Department holds ceremony outside their 9/11 memorial

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A piece of the World Trade Center is displayed at the 9/11 memorial outside the Parma Heights Fire Station.

“Departments all over the U.S. submitted applications to receive a piece from the World Trade Center,” said Steve Clark, the assistant chief of Parma Heights Fire Department.

On Monday first responders and the community gathered outside the memorial to remember and honor the thousands of people who lost their lives.

“We do know a number of people that responded to help out in their aftermath. And we know that there’s a lot of sickness coming from the guys that went and helped,” said Clark.

