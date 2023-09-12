2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Marlington school bus driver’s history not enough to keep her off road, according to state regulations

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One day after a school bus crash in Stark County, 19 Investigates is looking into the standards school bus drivers face.

We uncovered the woman responsible for rolling the school bus in Marlboro Township has a long history of dangerous driving, according to BMV and court records.

By law, we found her record wasn’t enough to get her off the road.

School bus driver Debra Weisel has racked up at least 12 points since 1999 and has been in at least nine accidents since 2002, including this school bus crash, according to records.

Twelve points will only get you a suspension if you get them within a 2-year period, according to the Ohio BMV.

Weisel had her CDL , which can be lost with any major violations.

Those include alcohol and drug violations, like an OVI conviction, driving under suspension or failing to stop after an accident.

Those violations don’t appear on Weisel’s record.

She did have a violation for “failure to control” and running a stop sign, according to BMV records.

In 2018, records show Weisel went off the road while driving a school bus.

She hit a pole and crashed into a ditch while working for the same school district.

But it appears, according to the state, none of this disqualifies her from driving a school bus.

19 News spoke with Weisel Tuesday and she had no comment.

Requirements for school bus drivers

School bus drivers must meet specific requirements by the state before getting behind the wheel.

This includes 18 qualifications covering drug and alcohol checks, a physical, background checks and annual reports of their driver data.

That’s on top of scoring an 80 or better to pass a school bus driving evaluation.

Overall, there’s a whole list of state requirements school bus drivers must meet.

It’s up to the school district to track them and decide when to fire an employee.

School bus crashes

Over the last five years, 6,089 crashes involving school buses have been reported statewide, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Another 1,847 people were hurt in school bus crashes over that time, and eight people died.

That includes a recent school bus crash that killed one child on the first day of school in Clark County, Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Politicians, educational leaders split on House Bill 99 in arming teachers in classrooms
Ohio politicians, educational leaders split on House Bill 99 in arming teachers in classrooms
For first responders, an eye in the sky or a canary in the coal mine could mean the difference...
Lake County Drone Team keeps first responders safe, citizens safer
(File)
Geauga County Court to start ‘text reminders’ for court appearances
Marlington Local Schools bus driver Debra Weisel has a long history of traffic violations and...
19 Investigates: School bus driver cited in Stark County rollover has long history of crashes, traffic violations