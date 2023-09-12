Suspect fires several shots into Cleveland police van

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who fired several shots into a Cleveland Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) van early Tuesday.

A Cleveland Police SIU Van was shot on in the intersection of MLK and Superior Avenue. The investigator was not injured. Cleveland Police are searching for a Gold Chevy Equinox. The drive is said to be armed and dangerous and possibly suicidal. pic.twitter.com/6vNp4BE4BK — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 12, 2023

The bullets entered the driver’s side door, but the officer was not struck.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Superior Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

The suspect fled the scene in a gold Chevy Equinox.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.