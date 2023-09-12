2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect fires several shots into Cleveland police van

Cleveland police van shot
Cleveland police van shot((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who fired several shots into a Cleveland Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) van early Tuesday.

The bullets entered the driver’s side door, but the officer was not struck.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Superior Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

The suspect fled the scene in a gold Chevy Equinox.

