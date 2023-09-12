Suspect fires several shots into Cleveland police van
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who fired several shots into a Cleveland Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) van early Tuesday.
The bullets entered the driver’s side door, but the officer was not struck.
According to police, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Superior Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.
The suspect fled the scene in a gold Chevy Equinox.
