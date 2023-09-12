Suspects in custody following armed robbery at Cleveland Verizon store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested four suspects accused of robbing a Verizon store on the city’s West side at gunpoint.

The robbery happened around 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 15000 block of Triskett Rd.

This is in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

After the robbery, the suspects fled, but were taken into custody in the area of State and Hillcrest Roads.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.