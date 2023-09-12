2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspects in custody following armed robbery at Cleveland Verizon store

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested four suspects accused of robbing a Verizon store on the city’s West side at gunpoint.

The robbery happened around 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 15000 block of Triskett Rd.

This is in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

After the robbery, the suspects fled, but were taken into custody in the area of State and Hillcrest Roads.

There were no injuries.

