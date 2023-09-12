Teenager in custody for shooting at officers, Shaker Heights police say
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old Cleveland boy was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly shot at Shaker Heights police officers while trying to steal a KIA.
Shaker Heights Police Commander John Cole said officers responded to the 12000 block of Larchmere Blvd. around 10:42 p.m. Monday for a report of a car theft in progress.
Officers arrived on the scene and attempted to arrest the suspect, but said he shot at them and fled on foot.
The suspect was tracked to a home in the 2000 block of E. 126th Street in Cleveland.
Commander Cole said the suspect first tried to break into a home, before concealing himself on the garage.
The area was sealed off and Cleveland police and SWAT negotiators also responded to the area.
The 17-year-old Cleveland boy was taken into custody at 3:40 a.m.
According to Commander Cole, a firearm was recovered.
No officers were injured. The teenager was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
