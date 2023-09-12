2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teenager in custody for shooting at officers, Shaker Heights police say

Cleveland standoff
Cleveland standoff((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old Cleveland boy was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly shot at Shaker Heights police officers while trying to steal a KIA.

Shaker Heights Police Commander John Cole said officers responded to the 12000 block of Larchmere Blvd. around 10:42 p.m. Monday for a report of a car theft in progress.

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted to arrest the suspect, but said he shot at them and fled on foot.

The suspect was tracked to a home in the 2000 block of E. 126th Street in Cleveland.

Commander Cole said the suspect first tried to break into a home, before concealing himself on the garage.

The area was sealed off and Cleveland police and SWAT negotiators also responded to the area.

The 17-year-old Cleveland boy was taken into custody at 3:40 a.m.

According to Commander Cole, a firearm was recovered.

No officers were injured. The teenager was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

