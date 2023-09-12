Teenager in custody for shooting at officers, Shaker Heights police say

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old Cleveland boy was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly shot at Shaker Heights police officers while trying to steal a KIA.

A suspect holds Shaker Heights Police in a standoff in the area of E 126 and Larchmere after he fired shots at them. The suspect climbed on a roof . K9, drones, SWAT were deployed. pic.twitter.com/OdnoEyBuTI — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 12, 2023

Shaker Heights Police Commander John Cole said officers responded to the 12000 block of Larchmere Blvd. around 10:42 p.m. Monday for a report of a car theft in progress.

Officers arrived on the scene and attempted to arrest the suspect, but said he shot at them and fled on foot.

The suspect was tracked to a home in the 2000 block of E. 126th Street in Cleveland.

Commander Cole said the suspect first tried to break into a home, before concealing himself on the garage.

The area was sealed off and Cleveland police and SWAT negotiators also responded to the area.

The 17-year-old Cleveland boy was taken into custody at 3:40 a.m.

According to Commander Cole, a firearm was recovered.

No officers were injured. The teenager was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

