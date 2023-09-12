Thief uses stolen debit card information 3x at Akron gas station

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The information from a debit card stolen from a North Royalton resident was used three times at an Akron gas station ATM.

According to North Royalton police, the thief used the card on Aug. 11 at the Circle K in the 600 block of N. Main St. and withdrew about $250.

North Royalton police said the victim still has their card and it is not known how the suspect obtained the victim’s card information.

Police added the owner of the debit card does use the card frequently at the True North/Shell at SR 82 and I-71 in Strongsville.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Royalton police at 440-582-6216 x2215

