2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Airline pilot father, son recreate cockpit photo 30 years later

PHOTOS - A son flying as first officer on his dad's final flight as a pilot for Southwest recreates a decades-old picture. Southwest Airlines via CNN Newsource
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As a toddler, Ruben Flowers posed with his pilot dad in an airplane.

Nearly 30 years later, he’s posing with his pilot dad again as the first officer on his father’s flight.

Flowers says it was his dream to fly with his dad, and the timing was perfect.

Flowers started his career just as his father, also named Ruben Flowers, was nearing retirement as a captain.

Thanks to a brief overlap, father and son were able to fly together and recreate that photo on a flight from Omaha, Nebraska to Chicago in the spring.

The elder Flowers says seeing his son next to him for his last landing was a dream come true.

Also on board that retirement flight were Ruben Sr.’s brother and his cousin, who work for Southwest as well.

Flowers says there are seven pilots total in the family.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
Akron police make arrest in July murder
A spike in gas prices pushed up inflation in August.
Sharply higher gas prices pushed up inflation in August, yet underlying price measures cooled
Deb Ryan, Chester County District Attorney, said the family had been "living in a complete...
After escaped murderer's capture, victim's family 'can now finally sleep again,' DA says
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Extortion trial delayed for Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance