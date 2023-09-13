Akron police make arrest in July murder

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have now charged a 24-year-old with the murder of a woman on July 3.

According to Akron police, Jontae Watkins fatally shot Ernestine Stallings, 34, in the 2000 block of W. Market St. around 1:30 p.m.

Jontae Watkins ((Source: Akron police))

Officers said investigators developed a person of interest early on, but continued gathering information.

As part of this investigation, officers said detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Stoner Avenue last week.

During the search, officers seized drugs and over $33,000 in cash.

Police said Watkins is already in jail on unrelated charges.

