Akron police make arrest in July murder

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have now charged a 24-year-old with the murder of a woman on July 3.

According to Akron police, Jontae Watkins fatally shot Ernestine Stallings, 34, in the 2000 block of W. Market St. around 1:30 p.m.

Jontae Watkins
Jontae Watkins((Source: Akron police))

Officers said investigators developed a person of interest early on, but continued gathering information.

As part of this investigation, officers said detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Stoner Avenue last week.

During the search, officers seized drugs and over $33,000 in cash.

Police said Watkins is already in jail on unrelated charges.

