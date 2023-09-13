CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Fire confirmed a dog’s life was saved by members of Engine 6 as his home was in flames.

Cleveland firefighters save tearful dog from burning home (Cleveland Division of Fire)

The house on East 153rd Street, south of Bartlett Avenue, caught fire before around 3 p.m. on Sept. 12, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said the residents were not home when the blaze started.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters stated the flames caused $100,000 in damage.

