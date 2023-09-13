2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland firefighters save tearful dog from burning home

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Fire confirmed a dog’s life was saved by members of Engine 6 as his home was in flames.

The house on East 153rd Street, south of Bartlett Avenue, caught fire before around 3 p.m. on Sept. 12, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said the residents were not home when the blaze started.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters stated the flames caused $100,000 in damage.

