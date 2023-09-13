Cleveland police arrest suspect accused of firing several shots into Cleveland police van

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of firing several shots into a Cleveland Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) van early Tuesday is now in custody.

Cleveland police arrested the 25-year-old man just after midnight Wednesday.

According to officers, the suspect was holed up inside a home in the 1900 block of W. 75th Street and Franklin Avenue, but surrendered without incident after police spoke to him over a loud speaker.

His name has not been released.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Superior Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

The bullets entered the driver’s side door of the police van, but the officer was not struck, said police.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a gold Chevy Equinox.

About 30 minutes later, he set the car on fire in the arear of W. 73rd Street and Guthrie Avenue, said police.

19 News obtained surveillance footage of him fleeing the scene after the fire.

