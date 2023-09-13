2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police arrest suspect accused of firing several shots into Cleveland police van

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of firing several shots into a Cleveland Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) van early Tuesday is now in custody.

Cleveland police arrested the 25-year-old man just after midnight Wednesday.

According to officers, the suspect was holed up inside a home in the 1900 block of W. 75th Street and Franklin Avenue, but surrendered without incident after police spoke to him over a loud speaker.

His name has not been released.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Superior Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

The bullets entered the driver’s side door of the police van, but the officer was not struck, said police.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a gold Chevy Equinox.

About 30 minutes later, he set the car on fire in the arear of W. 73rd Street and Guthrie Avenue, said police.

19 News obtained surveillance footage of him fleeing the scene after the fire.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Man fatally shot during robbery on Cleveland’s West Side
Driver carjacked at gunpoint at downtown Cleveland intersection
Michael Czubaj
Plea hearing for Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools teacher facing charges for alleged encounter with student
‘Kinlike Strides’: Kara Bieber hosts 2nd walk for women to find community through movement
‘Kinlike Strides’: Kara Bieber hosts 2nd walk for women to find community through movement