Cleveland police investigating two robberies including AK-47 style firearms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating two robberies that involved holding the victim at gunpoint with an AK-47 style gun, police say.

The first robbery happened Tuesday around 4 p.m., police say.

Officers say they responded to the area of East 9th Street and Prospect Avenue after a man called saying he had been robbed at gunpoint.

The victim told police he had met the suspect in order to sell some items when the suspect left and came back with a second person, police say.

Officers say the victim said the two pointed guns at him, including an AK-47.

The suspects robbed the victim, including a firearm, police say.

Police say a second robbery in the area of 900 Carnegie Avenue also included an AK-47 style weapon.

Officers responded to the area around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday to a woman who had been robbed at gunpoint.

Police say the victim was pumping gas when the suspect entered her car through the passenger door and got into the driver’s seat.

The victim positioned herself in front of the car to stop the suspect, but a second suspect pointed an AK-47 style weapon at the victim, police say.

At this time, both of these incidents are being actively investigated by our Third District Detective Bureau. Any information related to either one of these incidents can be made by calling (216) 623-5318

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.