Domino’s delivery driver robbed making delivery in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Domino’s delivery driver was robbed after delivery a pizza Tuesday evening.

The 47-year-old driver told police she went to a home in the 400 block of Kline Ave. around 9:35 p.m.

An unknown person approached her and asked for change to pay for the order.

When the driver turned away, the person pushed her and took the pizza, along with an undisclosed amount of ash.

The suspect was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, a pair of skinny jeans, and a walking boot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

