Driver carjacked at gunpoint at downtown Cleveland intersection

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of a BMW was carjacked at gunpoint at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Carnegie Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, said Cleveland police.

The suspects were driving a stolen GMC Terrain.

After the carjacking, the suspects fled in both vehicles.

A Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) officer spotted the BMW and the GMC around 3 a.m. in the area of E. 28th Street and Community College Avenue, said police.

While the CMHA officer tried to block the area, one of the stolen vehicles swiped the cruiser and a nearby Ford Flex.

There were no injuries.

The suspects remain on the loose. Police said they were armed with a handgun and an AK-47.

