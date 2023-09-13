2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria Apple festival returns this weekend

Elyria Apple festival returns this weekend
Elyria Apple festival returns this weekend(Live 5)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - For over 40 years, the Elyria Apple Festival has drawn in residents and beyond with apple-filled treats, great fair food and crowd-pleasing entertainment.

This weekend, the festival returns once more, and with it over 100,000 festival-goers.

Elyria’s Apple Festival entertainment kicks off Friday at 12:30 p.m. with the Elyria High School Marching Band, and continues throughout the weekend.

Elyria Apple Festival Schedule
Elyria Apple Festival Schedule(Source: Elyria Apple Festival)

Also included in the festivities is a 5K Run & Fun Walk, the annual Apple Princess Pageant, an apple pie baking contest and a car show.

The festival runs from Friday through Sunday, with more information about the event, vendors and more available on their website.

