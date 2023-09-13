Guardians blow 4-0 lead, fall to Giants 6-5 in 10

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lamont Wade Jr. hit a 10th-inning sacrifice fly, lifting the San Francisco Giants to an extra-inning 6-5 win Wednesday.

Cleveland blew leads of 4-0 and 5-1 in the game.

Xzavion Curry walked 2 men in the 10th and suffered the loss.

Eli Morgan allowed a 3-run homer to J.D. Davis in the 8th, tying the game at five.

The Guardians finish 2-5 on their 7-game road trip.

Jose Ramirez hit his 23rd homer of the season for Cleveland.

Ramirez, Steven Kwan and Josh Naylor had 2 hits apiece for the Guardians.

Cleveland returns home Friday for a 3-game series with the Texas Rangers.

