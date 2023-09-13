‘I was wrong’: Woman speaks out after video shows her adding hair to food at Cleveland restaurant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating an incident at Chili Peppers Fresh Mexican Grill on East 185th Street. Talisha Jacobs was caught on camera sprinkling hair onto the food. It happened around 4 p.m. on Sept. 9

“I thought it was disgusting,” said the manager.

The manager and the owner did not want to be identified due to retaliation.

After 19 News aired the original story, Jacobs called asking if she could share her side of the story.

“I was wrong for that, but I was provoked. I don’t want to look like I’m some mean person or irate customer because that’s not it,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs admits to being angry over not getting what she was willing to pay for that day.

“I said can I get extra meat. I said I will pay for the extra scoop. The manager stepped in and said I can’t get extra meat or I will not be getting all of my toppings. I said I never heard of that. She said I can’t get extra meat,” said Jacobs.

The restaurant’s managers claim Jacobs became aggressive because she didn’t want to wait until the taco meat was fully cooked. However, Jacobs disagrees. She says the manager told her to get out.

“I said no I cannot,” said Jacobs.

“She said throw that sh*t away. I said okay well, if I am not eating, nobody is eating so I proceeded to take strands of my hair and sprinkle it on the food,” said Jacobs.

“Do you think you deserve some kind of punishment for this,” said reporter Winnie Dortch.

“Honestly I was willing to pay for whatever the condiments that I did mess up. It’s not a $1000 worth of food like they said,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs says she was a regular customer at the Mexican grill. Due to this incident, she will never return.

“Never, I wouldn’t recommend anybody to go there,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs says she spoke to a detective and currently she is not facing charges.

