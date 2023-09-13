WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - “These days as a woman, it is not uncommon to feel like you are lacking community,” Kara Maxine Bieber stated. “It’s time to take some steps toward changing that!”

Bieber strives to inspire women to feel beautiful mentally, physically, and spiritually through her Instagram account and clothing line.

This summer, she took it a step further with her first organized walk to help “women connect and feel empowered together.”

The idea came through an organic conversation while answering her usual Monday morning question on her Instagram stories.

These topics range from what people are excited for, anxious about, need help with, or recommendations they’d like from beauty products, local clothing companies, or events.

One of those suggestions came from a woman who wanted to see a Cleveland women’s walking club, reminiscent of City Girls Who Walk, a group that started in New York City’s Central Park and has inspired cities across the nation.

Bieber thought it was a good idea, and reposted the idea to see who else would be intrigued.

Within minutes, she received hundreds of positive responses from women in the Cleveland area who wanted to partake.

Many of the women told her “they would go because it’s so hard to make friends as an adult woman, and need some accountability partners to get outside and exercise!” Bieber shared.

Blown away by the unexpected excitement, Bieber said, “I need to listen and try to make this happen for the women in Cleveland!”

She did indeed make it happen...

Dozens of women showed up to Lakewood Park on June 25 as strangers, and left as friends.

“It was truly an amazing experience meeting more women in the Cleveland community at the last event,” Bieber said. “Even more so seeing them connect and hangout after the walk!”

‘Kinlike Strides’: Kara Bieber hosts 2nd walk for women to find community through movement (Rachel Vadaj)

The recipe for creating connections is easy, as Bieber said, “getting outside and exercising with other like-minded women is simply such a great time.”

The success of the first walk added to the demand for another led Bieber to take it two steps further with an announcement on Sept. 12...

Step one: “I decided to do another walk because I get multiple messages a day asking for another. I enjoyed it, they enjoyed it, so why not?” she stated.

This second CLE Women’s Walk will be held at Westlake’s Crocker Park from 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

She already has more than 15 vendors with pop-up shops slated to partake.

The list so far includes:

Bieber’s own KMKOLLECTION clothing line, which “embodies a combination of KMKs personal style, nostalgia, and most importantly the overall goal of inspiring other women of all kinds to express their sense of fashion,” will be available to purchase at the event.

The plan is to walk first, then mingle inside with the vendors.

Step two: She founded another brand to continue to build communities centered around elevating women.

“Kinlike Strides was created to provide a space for women to move their bodies while making connections within their own community,” Bieber described.

“I’m extremely passionate about this and can’t wait to make a difference,” she stated.

Her inspiration behind the name was “striding to create community through movement.”

The definition of /kin/: means “ones family,” and Bieber explained, “when people come to our events, go to our account, or wear our clothes, I want them to feel a sense of family and community.”

(Yes, the fashionista will be offering Kinlike Strides merchandise soon.)

But Kinlike Strides community will not solely be based in Cleveland...

“I truly wanted to wanted to start this brand to make a difference in Cleveland and other cities,” according to Bieber. “My plan is to use Kinlike Strides as a way to help other MLB wives and girlfriends do the same in their city.”

‘Kinlike Strides’: Kara Bieber hosts 2nd walk for women to find community through movement (Kara Maxine Bieber)

[ CLICK HERE FOR MORE EVENT INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER]

Details will continue to be posted on Bieber’s Instagram, @karamaxineb, as well as @kinlikestrides.

Kara married Guardians’ All-Star MVP pitcher Shane Bieber in January of this year.

She has served as an ambassador in the Cleveland community since Shane got called up to The Show in 2018.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.