2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Man fatally shot during robbery on Cleveland’s West Side

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed during a robbery on the city’s West side Tuesday evening, according to Cleveland police.

Officers said the murder happened in the 3100 block of W. 73rd Street, near Clark Avenue, around 9 p.m.

This is in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

The victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Ahmad Faraj, 35, Cleveland

There are no arrests.

Around a dozen residents gathered for a vigil early Wednesday after learning about the homicide.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Driver carjacked at gunpoint at downtown Cleveland intersection
Michael Czubaj
Plea hearing for Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools teacher facing charges for alleged encounter with student
Cleveland police van shot
Cleveland police arrest suspect accused of firing several shots into Cleveland police van
‘Kinlike Strides’: Kara Bieber hosts 2nd walk for women to find community through movement
‘Kinlike Strides’: Kara Bieber hosts 2nd walk for women to find community through movement