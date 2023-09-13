Man fatally shot during robbery on Cleveland’s West Side
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed during a robbery on the city’s West side Tuesday evening, according to Cleveland police.
Officers said the murder happened in the 3100 block of W. 73rd Street, near Clark Avenue, around 9 p.m.
This is in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.
The victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, said police.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Ahmad Faraj, 35, Cleveland
There are no arrests.
Around a dozen residents gathered for a vigil early Wednesday after learning about the homicide.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.