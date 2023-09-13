Man fatally shot during robbery on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot and killed during a robbery on the city’s West side Tuesday evening, according to Cleveland police.

0100 following up a report of a homicide at W73rd and Clark. Original call was 2142 with reports of a GSW to the head. A group of. About 15 residents are holding vigil across the street from the shop. pic.twitter.com/9UvDGYNMnz — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 13, 2023

Officers said the murder happened in the 3100 block of W. 73rd Street, near Clark Avenue, around 9 p.m.

This is in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

The victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Ahmad Faraj, 35, Cleveland

There are no arrests.

Around a dozen residents gathered for a vigil early Wednesday after learning about the homicide.

