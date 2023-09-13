New Body Cam video shows moments when troopers arrive on scene of Stark County school bus crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - New video shows the chaotic minutes after a school bus flipped over in Stark County.

The bus was carrying 20 students when it crashed, injuring six people.

If you take a close look at the video, you can see where the school bus flipped over on Beeson Road Monday afternoon.

You can also see video from inside the bus and watch as police are walking on part of the ceiling to inspect it.

We are told that the bus was being driven by Debra Weisel, and this isn’t the first crash she has been involved in.

According to record obtained by 19 News, since 2002 Weisel has been involved in at least eight other accidents.

However, after Monday’s crash, she is now on administrative leave.

Weisel has been with Marlington Local Schools for 17 years.

The school tells 19 News their policy says that drivers cannot have more than six points on their license within a two-year period, which we found Weisel did not violate.

According to police, five of the students and the bus driver were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

