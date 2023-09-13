Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler than normal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The overall trend here is for cooler than normal temperatures the next several days. A mostly cloudy sky today. There could be a stray shower or two around. High temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will not drop as much tonight in areas that stay in the clouds. Look for plenty of 40s, however, where the clouds clear out. More sun expected by tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures again in the 60s. Sunny Friday and a tad milder. Afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.