Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler than normal

19 First Alert Weather Day Gif
19 First Alert Weather Day Gif(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The overall trend here is for cooler than normal temperatures the next several days. A mostly cloudy sky today. There could be a stray shower or two around. High temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will not drop as much tonight in areas that stay in the clouds. Look for plenty of 40s, however, where the clouds clear out. More sun expected by tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures again in the 60s. Sunny Friday and a tad milder. Afternoon temperatures around 70 degrees.

Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers and storms on the way tomorrow