Ohio State Patrol releases top 5 Northeast Ohio districts with the most school bus violations

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is releasing the five Northeast Ohio School districts with the most bus violation.

This comes on the heels of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine attending the first meeting of the new Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group meeting Monday.

OSP is responsible for inspecting and certifying every school bus in the state, twice a year, to deem it safe to be on the road.

DeWine created the new group to examine school transportation safety.

The group will discuss issues such as seat belts, driver training, bus inspections, critical incident protocol, and crash risk factors.

The 13-member group was formed after an 11-year-old boy was killed in a Clark County school bus crash on Aug. 22.

Students released from hospital following fatal school bus crash near Dayton
Man charged in Ohio school bus crash that killed child, state patrol says

The child was ejected after a car collided with the school bus.

“There is always more that can be done when it comes to the safety of children, and I believe we have an obligation to take a holistic look at the safety of our school buses,” said DeWine. “This group’s review will be thorough, focusing on many different aspects of transportation safety.”

Recommendations are expected to be issued before the end of the year.

There are more than 19,200 school buses in Ohio and they inspected at least twice a year.

