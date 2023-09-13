Plea hearing for Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools teacher facing charges for alleged encounter with student

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A substitute teacher with the Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools has a plea hearing in Lake County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Michael Czubaj, 23, is expected to enter a plea to the reduced charges of endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Eastlake police charged him with two counts of sexual battery in March.

According to police, Czubaj had sexual encounters with a 17-year-old girl between Oct. 2021 and Jan. 2022. Police said Czubaj was 22 at the time of the alleged encounters.

Michael Czubaj ((Source: Eastlake police))

According to Eastlake police, they were made aware of the allegations between the student and teacher on March 22.

Eastlake police said Willoughby and Willoughby Hills police also worked on the investigation, because the alleged crimes were reported to Willoughby police and the alleged sexual encounters happened in Eastlake at North High School and in Willoughby at South High school.

Czubaj was also hired to assist with the drama productions at North High School and South High School, said Willoughby-Eastlake school officials.

School officials added Czubaj’s background was checked by the district and there was no prior criminal history.

He has been on administrative leave since being charged.

