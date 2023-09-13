2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Plea hearing for Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools teacher facing charges for alleged encounter with student

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A substitute teacher with the Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools has a plea hearing in Lake County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Michael Czubaj, 23, is expected to enter a plea to the reduced charges of endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Eastlake police charged him with two counts of sexual battery in March.

According to police, Czubaj had sexual encounters with a 17-year-old girl between Oct. 2021 and Jan. 2022. Police said Czubaj was 22 at the time of the alleged encounters.

Michael Czubaj
Michael Czubaj((Source: Eastlake police))

According to Eastlake police, they were made aware of the allegations between the student and teacher on March 22.

Eastlake police said Willoughby and Willoughby Hills police also worked on the investigation, because the alleged crimes were reported to Willoughby police and the alleged sexual encounters happened in Eastlake at North High School and in Willoughby at South High school.

Czubaj was also hired to assist with the drama productions at North High School and South High School, said Willoughby-Eastlake school officials.

School officials added Czubaj’s background was checked by the district and there was no prior criminal history.

He has been on administrative leave since being charged.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Man fatally shot during robbery on Cleveland’s West Side
Driver carjacked at gunpoint at downtown Cleveland intersection
Cleveland police van shot
Cleveland police arrest suspect accused of firing several shots into Cleveland police van
‘Kinlike Strides’: Kara Bieber hosts 2nd walk for women to find community through movement
‘Kinlike Strides’: Kara Bieber hosts 2nd walk for women to find community through movement